SAPZ Will Push Ogun Industrialization Agenda To The World – Ogun State Governor

Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State has disclosed that, the implementation of the Special Agro-Industrial Processing Zone (SAPZ) would push the Industrialization agenda of the state to the world.

Abiodun stated this after an appraisal session with development partners African Development Bank (AfDB) and International Fund for Agriculture (IFAD) recently.

The Governor noted that, the objectives of SAPZ project key into vision of the present administration in making the state an industrial hub and creating prosperity for the people.

The pilot agric-hub which is to be situated around the axis of the proposed agro cargo airport in Remo, is an all inclusive economic opportunities in all agricultural value-chain, as it would boost employment, food production as well as attract investors.

Governor Abiodun who described Ogun State as the best location for SAPZ implementation, judging from its closeness to raw materials, proximity to Lagos and the commencement of agro cargo airport, said the project would be implemented through Public Private Sector Partnership.

“This is a very interesting and excited development for as a State because it’s in line with our economic agenda since inception of this administration to provide a focused and qualitative governance, while creating an enabling environment for a Public Private Partnership which we believe is fundamental to economic growth of the State”, he affirmed.

Also speaking, Commissioner for Agriculture, Dr Adeola Odedina, expressed delight at the economic impact of the project on the agricultural activities in the localities and across the state in general, saying, the vision for the project was based on the agenda of the present administration to turn the economy of the state around through industrialization which in turn leads to provision of more jobs for youths and food security.

“With this kind of project, our farmers will need to increase their output, because productivity is key and all agricultural value-chain can be assured that the benefits inherent in such a massive initiative will cut across board”, Odedina said.

Also speaking, his counterpart in the Ministry of Finance, Mr. Dapo Okubadejo, described the initiative as a well thought through plan for the State to take its rightful position as the largest economic hub in the country.

Okubadejo said the Economic Development Clusters were to be located in Ijebu, Magboro, Abeokuta and Atan-Lusada-Agbara axis and the Remo hub being the flagship station because of its proximity to the Lekki Sea-port and lekki-Epe Free Trade Zone, translating to its economic viability.

The leader of the African Development Bank (AFDB), Dr. Chima Ezedinma, applauded the readiness of the Ogun State Government for the project, saying the enormous commitment to the project is second to none in the country.

He assured AfDB’s his commitment towards the successful implementation of this developmental project with the support of Government as well as stakeholders.

Another development partner, the country Director of International Fund for Agriculture (IFAD), Dr. Patrick Abamachi described Ogun as a place to be for any investor, saying the State’s apparent committment to engaging small holder farmers and connecting them to private sector partnership was in tandem with the agenda of the IFAD.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=y0DB8Z470wQ