Saraki And His Wife Remember Gbegi Ojora 10 Years After Death (Photos)

Former Senate President Bukola Saraki and his wife Toyin Saraki on Saturday paid tributes to the late Prince Adegboyega Ojora aka Gbegi on his 10th death anniversary, Igbere TV reports.

Gbegi who died in 2011 was the first son of Otunba Adekunle Ojora and Erelu Ojuolape Ojora.

Saraki said in his tribute posted to Twitter that Gbegi was a good man, saying the wound caused by his death had not healed.

“Ten years ago today, my beloved brother-in-law, Gbegi, left us. Yet, even a decade has not healed the wound that his sad departure inflicted on us. However, we have surrendered to the will of Almighty God,” Saraki tweeted. “Gbegi, you were a genuinely good man, a born-leader and the ultimate family man. May Almighty God continue to bless the family you left behind and may your great legacy continue to live on.”

https://twitter.com/bukolasaraki/status/1380883905050476550?s=20

The deceased’s sister Toyin also posted her tributes to Twitter.

Hers reads:

“Ten years ago today, my beloved brother Prince Adegboyega ‘Gbegi’ Ojora, LLB (Lond), LLM (Lond), BL, DPhil (Cambs), MNI journeyed to eternal rest. “Our memories of him are many, as are the layers of his legacy. Continue to rest in perfect peace, Gbegi.”

https://twitter.com/ToyinSaraki/status/1380868866608406528?s=20

Gbegi died at the First Consultant Hospital, Ikoyi Road, Obalende, Lagos. He was aged 50.

He was reported to have drove himself to the hospital over ill health. He subsequently slumped and died of heart attack.

The Ojora family was thrown into mourning again last year when Dapo Ojora died at age 58 after a shooting in his Ikoyi, Lagos home.