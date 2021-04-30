Security Tips When Going For A Job Interview

While it is beautiful having an interview invite, it is also necessary to look for certain parameters before visiting an interview center. These parameters am about to tell you is for your security most importantly.

We live in an insecure Nigeria where kidnapping, banditary, rituals, terrorism and other criminality is on the rise. This is not a time to just receive a nice call from a stranger and just jump into action or visitation.

Tips to consider before visiting an interview area.

(1) Is the invite from a well-known organization: if the invite is from a well-known organization with company address, tangible email and domain such as: e.g abcde@accessbank.com etc, then you are free to go without fear. If it’s from a company you don’t know about, make thorough online search to see if their email and details given to you match the details on their website. Also check the staff on their website and see if they are in social/job media platforms e.g LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter.

(2) Make sure you have a phone call with your loved ones, describing the place before entering the interview center.

(3) Do not go for job interviews you didn’t apply for or the ones with “you are invited for interview for the position of an office professional”… Be Careful with vague job titles that can match many career types…This could be a bait to attract several people.

(4) Don’t be desperate. If you are desperate, you could enter into the hands of criminals.

(5) If you are going for interview in an unknown company, don’t create awareness nor give details on the day you are coming for the interview. Just go early, watch the environment, pass necessary details to your loved ones, ask those around the area about the organization e.g elder people.