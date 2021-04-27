Senator Adeleke Graduates With A Degree In Criminal Justice From US University (Pix)

Senator Ademola Adeleke’s Graduation Ceremony Invitation Card

Osun 2018 PDP gubernatorial candidate, Senator Ademola Adeleke bags Bachelors Degree in Criminal Justice in Atlanta Metropolitan State College, US

Special congratulations to my main man SENATOR ADEMOLA NURUDEEN ADELEKE on this great determination and achievement. There’s always a way where there’s a WILL to succeed…



He was alleged to have contested the 2018 election with a fake degree certificate which was eventually exposed.

This certificate could be part of his preparation for the next Osun State gubernatorial election in 2022.