Senator Ben Murray-Bruce To Buy First Lucid Electric Car (Photos)

Senator Ben Murray-Bruce says he has put some deposit on a yet-to-be manufactured Lucid electric car, Igbere TV reports.

The former Bayelsa East lawmaker who uploaded pictures of the car to Twitter on Saturday said it could go more miles per charge than an electric car manufactured by Tesla.

He wrote:

“In practising what I preach, I recently put a deposit on this yet to be manufactured Lucid Electric Car. Delivery is early next year. It’s capable of more miles per charge than a Tesla. An amazing machine.” Murray-Bruce advised that “Nigeria should ban all combustion Engine cars by 2035.”

https://twitter.com/benmurraybruce/status/1380845418096001029?s=20

Murray-Bruce has been an advocate of “green cars” which would see off the era of combustion engine cars.