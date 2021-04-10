Share Your Bitter Experiences With Nigerian Soldiers

We all have experiences!

Why were you tortured, slapped or beaten to a pulp?

Crime?

Answering a call by their checkpoints?

Dating sb they want?

Power pass power?

Mine: when I went for the training, a female soldier met me and said “kai, my side crush.. kai, you dey do as if you no dey hear me baa..you come here to do fine boy shey? For my hand you go buy job tire as I don see say you go turn white fowl.“

I stood at ease in submission.

I waited for a while before moving so she wouldn’t say I was disrespectful.

I moved when she threw her first leg to move.

Na so she ordered me to come back.

She begin chawwoos me dey yarn me say so I no know wetin I suppose talk before I move.

I was like abi is it yes or no I’ll say or what. If I said yes now, she’ll think I responded to her question that I didn’t know what to say. If I said no, she’d still think it’s the no-response to this question…with her forgettiing the discussion we earlier had had no question.

Mehn. I come say “permission to carry on, ma.” She replied: “as what na? Sweetheart, you don enter my parade.”

Nna eh. (But sha, later later, the lady was really into me sha)

Na so she call her regular say she caught me staring at her hips, say I come dey chyke am.

OMG!

I no fit talk.

I wan cry.

Baba say I don buy job.

Rest is history.

Please share your experiences.