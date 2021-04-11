Share Your Experience Collecting Your Money Back From Your Debtors

People can be so funny at times.

Someone came to borrow money from me sometimes ago and this person was so humble and calm while asking for the money, which made me to have compassion and lend the money to the person with the promise that he will pay back a a given time.

Fast forward to the expected time of payment my debtor defaulted and this time around was even shouting at the top of his voice that I should let him be whenever he has the money he will pay.

These deceitful attitude of some debtors(not all) has really discouraged me from borrowing people money. I now prefer to dash the person the money if I have, rather than to borrow him or her.

Please share your terrible experience with your debtors