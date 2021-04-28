‘She Finally Took Me For HIV Test – The Result’

So we started with Do and Pay ….. Like Runs Girls stuff ….
The First day we dey …. i told her that i will love to marry her because she is the type of Girl i want ….
100% Vibes giver …… she laughed and tell me “abi na scope i dey use nack babes ….”
After 3 Years of nacks and dating …. we love ourselves and pray that God go give us child
Hmmm them On April 10th 2021 – She announced that she dey pregnant …
On April 16th I Carry her go hospital for proper checkup …… Them confirm say she dey pregnant ….
On April 27th I carry her go register antenatal ….. na there they shock me ….
I Dey fear Go for HIV Test for like 9 Years now !!!
…. This doctor come list all the test we go conduct …. HIV Test na number 3 …… na so i start getting goose pimples oooo
… Fear catch me ….. like …… i started having small headache ….
This doctor keep asking me Hope you are okay with the TEST…… …. “IF I NACK THIS MAN 2by2 now … them go say am wicked”
After 19MINS …. Results don come out ….. We are all HIV NEGATIVE ….
On Sunday , am going for Thanksgiving – make i face my Family … NO OUTSIDE DEALS !!!
This one na True definition of SECOND CHANCE !!!
I Know the kind of life weah i live … so this is just a miracle !!!
lalasticlala