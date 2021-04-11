She Started Acting Weird After Seeing Her Boyfriend’s Younger Brother’s Photos

A friend told me that a gurl they have done things together suddenly having feelings for his younger brother just by seeing his pics that he shared on WhatsApp.

She started by asking if the younger brother is actually the elder brother. When that was soughted out she then remarked by stating that he is handsome more than twice and then moved on to ask if he is married. This is a girl that has never complimented this guy in any way.

This girl is supposed to be the girl friend of this my friend.

What could be going on here.

