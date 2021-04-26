‘She Wanted A Relationship, Now She Is Pregnant’

Hi fam,

A girl who asked me out early this year is pregnant now. She professed her love on Facebook.

She used the right words to win any guy’s heart.

I wasn’t just ready for commitment, and I responded her poetry with “thank you,” accompanied with an off-point “how was your day” to send the message that I deemed it a compliment.

I knew it was a turn off. But it was as polite as I could go.

Ladies and gentlemen, I saw this lady yesterday with a baby bump! She was pregnant all through!

Why do ladies do this? Why transfer your neglect to sb else? I feel this is an emotional robbery.

What’s your say?