‘She Wants To Get Pregnant For Me And I’m Not Even Working Yet’

Please nairalanders I need your advice on something that has been bothering me for sometime now.

I am a young graduate who graduated from the university almost two years ago and am done with my youth service too but am still trying to get a job or put up something maybe a business that will be fetching me money considering the situation of our country in terms of availability of jobs.

Then there’s is this girl I have been dating for three years and everything has been going well but recently she has been really disturbing me to come and see her people or get her pregnant, am someone that will do everything within my power to make sure my kids don’t pass through the hardship I have passed through being someone that wasn’t born with a silver spoon, and another thing is that I really love this girl.

Am really confused and don’t know what to do.