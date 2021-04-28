Shehu Sani Faults Buhari’s Request To Relocate AFRICOM Headquarters To Africa

Buhari Seeks Relocation Of US Africa Command Headquarters From Germany

Over Six decades since Independence,African countries should purposefully work together to confront & address their security challenges,while honorably seeking foreign technical assistance. The call for the US to relocate its @USAfricaCommand HQ to Africa is unconscionable.

Once the US relocates their HQ to Africa,Russia,China,Iran,Saudia,Israel and co would follow suit with establishing their Commands HQs,and then Africa will be militarily Balkanized; then we either become like Korea or like Syria.

The President call for World powers military HQ on African Soil is an open invitation for recolonization of Africa.Its easier to tell and get them to come and when they come,it’s impossible to tell and get them to go out.



Senator Shehu Sani