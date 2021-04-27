Shooting In Owerri As Gunmen Try To Take Over Hausa Settlement

There was panic in Douglas road area of Owerri, the Imo state capital, as unknown gunmen attempted to overrun a Hausa settlement located in the area on Monday.

There were sporadic shooting all through Monday night as soldiers and policemen posted to the area engaged them in a shootout.

A video, which went viral, showed people running to prevent being caught in the crossfire

It was gathered that the gunmen left when they could not withstand the superior fire lpower of the security men.

Senior Special Assistant to Governor Hope Uzodinma on Northern Affairs and Vulnerable Persons (Men), Hon. Sulaiman Ibrahim Sulaiman, confirmed the incident to our correspondent.

He said that the gunmen were repelled.

Police Spokesman, SP Orlando Ikeokwu, could not be reached for comments.



https://dailytrust.com/shooting-in-imo-as-gunmen-try-to-take-over-hausa-settlement