Should I Leave Home After Getting A Job?

pls Pardon my poor writing.

Am 25yrs and I live with my parents. I have never lived outside my parents roof since i was born, I feel its kind of slowing down progress not because I live with them but because I feel comfortable.

I really love my parents and can’t stand to watch them go through stress, especially my mum. that woman na Gold, she too try.

I got a job recently and I thought I should get my own apartment close to work.

one reason is people who held the post got transfered in less than 2-3yrs to another state and i learnt once ur good, u get promoted and transfered to be working in a branch outside the state.

salary around 30-40k

Transport from my parents house: #350 per day.

some people are telling me to remain in my parents house and save since i wont be paying house rent in my father’s house.

getting a house close to work will cost me 30-50 per annum for a room (not self con)

I base In western part of Nigeria.

I want to be responsible and also my privacy really matters.

what do you think guys?