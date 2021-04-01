‘Should I Quit My ₦85,000 Job?’

Good evenning all.

I have been having this thought of quitting my job to learn driving in order to pick up an UBER or BOLT job but the fear of getting a car on hire purchase is always coming as an hindrance.

I am a family man whose salary of just #85,000 is not even enough to cater for the family .Before the salary even comes in, there are always debts that have been incurred.

Most times,I dont even get up to #20,000 as a result of debts and seriously I am fed up. Infact , I think of suicide sometimes because i am so depressed right now. I have rent of #140,000 hanging on my neck too.

Please will it be wise to quit to learn driving for purpose of commercial driving job?