Connect on Linked in

Singer Olatunji Oladotun Alade, popularly known as Dotman, has welcomed a baby boy with his girlfriend, Igbere TV reports.

He shared the good news on his Instagram page.

“Welcome Home Boy #Alhamdulillah” he wrote.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CNJQtXSB4Pp/?igshid=obe0mijqq9ot

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IJxWaurSlQg