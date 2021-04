Connect on Linked in

Here are Six Reasons You Need God’s Love in your life.

1) You need God’s love to serve Him in Hope (Jesus) Righteousness (Holy Spirit)

2) God’s Love brings blessings and favour.

3) God’s Love is better than anything in Life.

4) God’s Love brings mercy, grace and protection.

5) God’s Love brings boldness and power.

6) God’s Love brings His Fear upon us, and the fear of God is wisdom.

Feel free to ask questions, add your views.