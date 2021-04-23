Six Nigerian Celebrities With Thriving Side Hustles

Being a celebrity in the Nigerian entertainment industry is no easy feat. It comes with the expectation of wealth and a lavish lifestyle. In an unfavourable economic climate like Nigeria’s, celebrities, faced with taxes and losses from piracy, usually need to diversify sources of income to keep up with the life of glamour.

Here are some Nigerian celebrities who are beating the system and continue to stay well afloat with profitable side hustles.

1. Iyabo Ojo

She is not only a prolific actress and producer in Nollywood, but the mother of two also owns one of the most popular Amala (yam flour) spots in the highbrow area of Lekki, Lagos.

The restaurant and lounge, which was opened in September 2017, continues to enjoy patronage, even with the frustration faced by the actress a year after opening due to the taxes and bills threatening to close down the business.

Iyabo Ojo also owns a well-patronised spa and skincare shop in the same location.

2. Ayo Makun

Popularly known as AY, the comedian though makes a lot of money from his comedy show and movies also owns a non-smoking luxurious premium club. Launched in April 2014, the club is situated at the heart of Lekki. It occupies a penthouse floor at a mall in Lekki Phase 1.

3. Mercy Aigbe

The light-skinned beauty is a household name in the Nigerian movie industry. However, her success is not limited to the screens, as she also owns a thriving boutique with two branches in Lagos and Ibadan, as well as a fabrics store.

Her fabrics store is an online business catering for owanbe uniforms like Ankara, lace and others.

4. Genevieve Nnaji

The producer of the Netflix movie, Lion Heart, has, in no small way, made her mark in Nollywood. Her long-standing and profitable career in the movie industry is not her only source of income.

The actress owns a clothing line, St. Genevieve, which acts as another stream of income for the never-ageing beauty.

While the female clothing line had hiccups during its conception, it took a firmer stand in 2014 as she secured a partnership with the popular online retailer, Jumia.

5. Aremu Afolayan

One of the Afolayan siblings in the Nollywood film industry, Aremu makes waves alongside siblings ― Kunle, Moji, and Gabriel.

However, the actor who has always expressed his passion for business owns an automobile business situated in the heart of Magodo, Lagos. The business provides a wide range of exotic cars or different brands.

6. Yemi Alade

Also known as Mama Africa, Yemi Alade stands as one of the most awarded songstresses in the country, with both national and international recognitions. The Yoruba-Igbo girl, as she calls herself, also has her hands in the jewellery business.

In partnership with online jewellery retailer, Band2glam, she unveiled her range of exotic African culture-inspired jewellery pieces in November 2015.



https://punchng.com/six-nigerian-celebrities-with-thriving-side-hustles/