Sokoto University Lecturer, His Wife, Two Children Die In Fatal Road Accident (Pics)

Sokoto Varsity Lecturer, His Wife, Two Children Die In Fatal Road Accident (Photos)

A lecturer with the Department of Nursing Science, Usmanu Danfodiyo University, Sokoto, Malam Tajuddeen Musawa, his wife Zainab Abubakar and two children, have died in a road accident, IgbereTV reports.

It was gathered that the Katsina state indigine and his family were on their way to his hometown from Sokoto State to attend his grandfather’s funeral when the accident occurred.

A statement issued by the management of the university on Sunday, April 25, said the accident occurred along Maru Local Government Area of Zamfara state on Saturday, April 24. The statement reads;

“OBITUARY

The death has occurred of Malam Tajuddeen S Musawa of Nursing department at the faculty of allied health sciences from college of health sciences in UDUTH Sokoto, he had a road traffic accident that ended his life along Maru LGA in Zamfara state. He died alongside his wife and two children.

Until his death he was a senior staff with a master degree and a former examinations officer.

His loss has indeed left a great vacuum in not just the department but the academia at large.

This is to extend our condolences to his family, friends and colleagues and to pray for his soul to rest in perfect peace and for Allah to forgive his wrong doings.”

