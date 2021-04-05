“Someone you blocked, you come dey wish am happy birthday” – Tochi slams Ka3na over birthday wish to Lucy

Reality star, Tochukwu Okechukwu, popularly known as Tochi, has slammed Ka3na over the birthday wish she offered to Lucy Edet as she turned 31 yesterday, April 4.

Recall that Lucy had warned Ka3na not to toy with her feelings after the self-acclaimed Bosslady whished her a happy birthday.

Reason being that Ka3na had earlier unfollowed and blocked Lucy on Instagram and still had the audacity to offer a birthday wish to her.

In reaction to this, the 28 years old and real estate agent, Tochi, slammed Ka3na for what she did.

In a recent tweet, he said:

“Someone you blocked and left at the time the needed you! you come Dey wish am happy birthday <Fake as*”

