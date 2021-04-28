Super Falcons Forward, Francisca Ordega Signs Contract With Levante In Spain

Super Falcons star, Francisca Ordega, has signed a contract with Levante in the Spanish Liga Iberdrola. Ordega, who has played on 5 continents, becomes the latest Nigerian female football star to play in Spain. Asisat Oshoala plays for Barcelona, Rashedat Ajibade plays for Atletico Madrid and Rita Chikwelu, Ogonna Chukwudi and Osinachi Ohale play for Madrid CFF.

Ordega has previously played for Bayelsa Queens and Rivers Angels in Nigeria (Africa), Rossiyanka in Russia and Pittea in Sweden (Europe) and Washington Spirit in North America. While she was at Washington Spirit she went on loan to Sydney FC (Australia) and Atletico Madrid (Europe). She later moved to China where she played for Shanghai (Asia).

Franny’s contract will see her play for Levante till 2023.

https://twitter.com/LUDfemenino/status/1387366291263078403