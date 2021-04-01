Suspected Herdsmen Attack Female Rice Farmer In Ondo (Photos)

A female rice farmer identified as Amaka Okafor has been attacked by hoodlums suspected to be herdsmen in Ogbese community of Akure North Local Government area of Ondo State.

The lady was macheted by the herders, while working on her rice farm.

Ms. Amaka was cut on her head and hand by the herdsmen.

She was rushed to a nearby hospital, where she is currently receiving treatment.

The Senior Special Assistant to the State Governor on Agriculture, Akin Olotu confirmed this via a WhatsApp message.

Mr. Olotu said the victim is responding to treatment in the hospital.