Taraba State Capable Of Supplying Nigeria With Rice – Governor Darius Dickson

Taraba State Governor, Darius Dickson Ishaku has said that the state was potentially capable of supplying Nigeria with the needed quantity of rice if the federal government supports the state with funds and farm implements.

The Governor disclosed this while playing host to the market enterprise adviser of International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) – Value Chain Development Program (VCDP), Hajiya Fatima Buhari at the Government House Jalingo.

He explained that the statistics of rice production in Nigeria in the last six years have shown that Taraba state can supply Nigeria with the needed rice and end the idea of rice importation into the country if supported and empowered by the federal government.

According to the governor, the IFAD-VCDP transformation system in the production of rice in the country which Taraba is currently amongst states, has made him to go on more research work where he realized the potential and capacity the state has in the production of rice.

Earlier, Haj. Buhari disclosed that Taraba has been the pride of Nigeria in rice production since the coming of the IFAD-VCDP program.

She noted that Taraba has been top in payment of counterpart fund which gives farmers in the state advantage over others.

“We are proud of Taraba state, you have distinguished yourself among rice-producing states to be the pride of Nigeria.

“For past six years now, Taraba has been to in terms of rice production since the intervention of IFAD-VCDP program and we want to appreciate the governor for being prompt in the payment of counterpart fund which is giving farmers in the state advantage over others”, she expressed.

She commended Governor Ishaku’s administration for the efforts being made in ensuring the success of the IFAD-VCDP program in the state and boosting the rice production level of Nigeria.

Mr. Irimiya Musa, the state coordinator IFAD-VCDP, expressed that the administration of Governor Ishaku has made the IFAD-VCDP program proud in Taraba.