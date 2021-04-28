‘Tell Nigerians The Truth About South-East Attacks’ – Ezekwesili Confronts Buhari

Insecurity: ‘Tell Nigerians the truth about South East attacks’- Oby Ezekwesili confronts Buhari

Dr. Oby Ezekwesili, a former Minister of Education, has asked President Muhammadu Buhari to tell Nigerians the truth about the current security situation in the South East.

The 2019 presidential candidate said only President Buhari has all it takes to know what is going on in all parts of the country.

The spate of insecurity has risen further to a frightening level in the South East in recent days with ‘unknown gunmen’ destroying government property and killing security personnel while herdsmen attack communities, killing innocent Nigerians.

And Ezekwesili, who is also a leading activist, believes Buhari as the Commander-in-Chief, should know betters.

“My voice thunders out to @MBuhari @NigeriaGov. Commander -in-Chief of Nigeria, what precisely is going on in the South East?

“No one else has the apparatus and authority to know. What, Mr President is going on in the South East? Tell Nigerians the truth, Mr. President,” she tweeted.



