Tell Us About Your April Fool Prank Today

As today is the 1st of April known as April fool’s day, I decided to play a fast one on my neighbour by telling her that her boyfriend has been arrested by the EFCC and that they were questioning as at then.

She started to her feet and hurried to her boy friend’s place only to find out that nothing was wrong. She rang me, and asked me why I did that to her, I then told her that she should think about today’s date and answer for her self. I haven’t even stopped, she called me a fool and said, ” you bad gan,” and she laughed it off.

