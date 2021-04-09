Tension In Benue Community: 10 Missing Soldiers Found Dead!

No fewer than 10 troops of Nigerian Army and one military police officer have been found dead in Konshisha Local Government Area of Benue State.

The development generated tension in the community as the army authorities deployed troops to fish out the perpetrators of the dastardly act.

In a statement made available to journalists, Nigerian Army spokesman, Brig.-Gen. Mohammed Yerima, confirmed the killings of the troops by yet-to-be-identified individuals.

Yerima explained that the bodies of slain troops were immediately evacuated, adding that efforts are ongoing to track down those who perpetrated the crime in order to bring them to justice.

He said, ”Nigerian Army troops operating in Benue State came under attack while on routine operational task.

”The troops comprising one officer and ten soldiers were initially declared missing which prompted the deployment of a joint search and rescue team comprising NA troops and personnel of Operation Whirl Stroke.

”The search and rescue team unfortunately found all the missing troops dead in Konshisha LGA of Benue State.

”While the bodies of the slain troops were evacuated immediately, efforts are ongoing to track down the perpetrators of this heinous crime with a view to bringing them to Justice.”

The Nigerian Army, however, appealed to the public to volunteer useful information that will lead to the arrest of the perpetrators of the dastardly act.

Yerima maintained that Army remains determined to ensure that the unprovoked attack does not disrupt the general peace being enjoyed by the local inhabitants.

According to him, the COAS has directed commanders on the ground to ensure sustained efforts in order to fish out and deal decisively with these bad elements who are threatening the peace in the area.

Daily Trust reports that Benue, which has been a hotbed of clashes, has been enjoying relative peace in recent times.