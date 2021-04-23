The Prophet (SAW) knew their importance and shared them with the world!

Dates: fruit of the date palm, fruit of the Prophet (SAW) and an important fruit to Muslims all over the world. Dates are a staple in any Muslim household, one that we all know and love – but do you know the importance of eating dates in Islam?

Dates or the date-palm are mentioned in the Qur’an 22 times, which is more than any other fruit tree, so we know their significance is rooted deep in Islam. The Prophet (SAW) knew of their benefits, and greatly enjoyed eating them. He fondly encouraged those around him to do the same. He would receive them as gifts, and share the benefits of eating dates in Islam with his ummah.

The Prophet (SAW) said, “Amongst the trees, there is a tree, the leaves of which do not fall and is like a Muslim. Tell me the name of that tree.” Everybody started thinking about the trees of the desert areas. And I thought of the date-palm tree but felt she to answer. The others then asked, “What is that tree, O Allah’s Messenger (SAW)?” He replied, “It is the date-palm tree.” [Bukhari]

When the Prophet (SAW) compared date-palms to Muslims, he was saying that the believer is strong in their faith and is unyielding in their devotion to Allah (SWT). The believer is always reaching out for Allah (SWT), much like the leaves and branches of the date-palm reach for the sun. The date-palm and the fruit it bears can help nourish the land, just as the Muslim ummah can help nourish Islam itself by spreading the word of Allah (SWT) and following His word.

The Health Benefits Of Eating Dates In Islam

The Prophet (SAW) has likened the date-palm to the believer, but he has also encouraged eating date in Islam for their health benefits. In the Prophet’s (SAW) wisdom, he knew that eating dates in Islam would help the wellbeing of Muslims everywhere. He was reported to have said, “He who eats seven Ajwa dates every morning, will not be affected by poison or magic on the day he eats them.” [Bukhari]

Dates are filled with many vitamins and minerals that can keep us healthy, and 7 dates a day is the perfect serving size to help our bodies maintain a good physical balance. Rich in fibre, antioxidants and cholesterol free, these sweet fruits can boost your immune system and aid in protecting your body. Allah’s Messenger (SAW) said, “Indeed in dates there is a cure” [Muslim], and we can see today – as the Prophet (SAW) taught us – that consuming dates helps support an overall healthy body and mind.

Dates contain:

•A strong source of protein Fibre, which helps lower the risk of heart disease and prevents constipation

•Vitamins such as B1, B2, B3, B5, A, C, K and D Selenium, manganese, copper and magnesium, which are good for bone health

•Potassium, which helps support the nervous system

•Fluorine, which helps fight tooth decay Iron, which helps with anaemia

•Natural sugars.

The Qur’an also tells us of how eating dates Islam can help with the pains of pregnancy and birth in Surah Maryam. Maryam (AS) experienced strong pains during her pregnancy with Isa (AS), so Allah (SWT) instructed her to eat dates to ease her discomfort.

“The pains of labour drove her to the trunk of a date-palm. She [Maryam] said, “Oh if only I had died before this time and was something discarded and forgotten!” A voice called out to her from under her, “Do not grieve! Your Lord has placed a small stream at your feet. Shake the trunk of the palm towards you and fresh, ripe dates will drop down onto you. Eat and drink and delight your eyes.” [Qur’an, 19:23]

Eating dates during pregnancy can help ease labour pains, and help promote a healthy delivery for the baby. Folate found in dates can help foetal spinal cord development, Magnesium can help sooth cramps and muscle spasms during pregnancy, Vitamin K can promote blood clotting and good bone health, and potassium can help regulate blood pressure. An article published by the Journal of Obstetrics and Gynaecology, confirm the benefits of eating dates in the late stages of pregnancy, stating that the consumption of dates “has been shown to positively affect the outcome of labour and delivery without adverse effect on the mother and child.” – Alhamdulillahi!



