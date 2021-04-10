‘The Black Snake I Killed While Searching For My He-Goat’ (Photos)

Last week I said my goat gave birth to a premature https://www.nairaland.com/6491217/goat-gave-birth-premature-kid and it couldn’t suckle breast, which I had to feed the kid with syringe.

Yesterday, it started suckling and began wandering about. It went out with its mother this morning and it didn’t return, we searched and searched before we could find it. Again this night, it has gone out and we can’t find it. As I was searching, I saw this tiny black snake and I gave it one broken piece of block on the spine.