The Clapback Reno Omokri Gave To A Follower Who Dragged Him

Like when I saw Reno come on reply starting with ‘Dear’, I already know my brother in the Lord who prized the Mr with Administrative achievements is dead on arrival. I think Reno had a point with his facts, if anyone think otherwise we can discuss about the past government achievements and the present governments.

Dear Àare Lanre-Ojo,

Thank you for your comment. However, the proper grammar is ‘you are even worse than Buhari’. When you have a negative comparison between two people, the word is worse. When it exceeds three, you can use worst.

Our administration built 165 almajiri schools, and 13 new universities and 1 specialised university. We did this because we were committed to educating Nigerians, like you.

Now, with regards to the health sector, former President Jonathan only traveled abroad ONCE for healthcare. And that was because the machine needed at that time to treat him was not available in Nigeria.

Upon his return, he made sure that the machine was purchased and he built the National Trauma Centre, which was completed and commissioned by former President Jonathan on August 11, 2014.

Former President Jonathan also built cottage hospitals in all of the six geo-political zones.

That same administration also built National Cancer Screening Centers nationwide, including at the Federal Medical Centre, Gusau in Zamfara, The University of Port-Harcourt Teaching Hospital and the National Obstetric Fistula Centre in Abakaliki.

The Jonathan regime modernised the Obafemi Awolowo University Teaching Hospital, the University of Benin Teaching Hospital (UBTH) and the University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan and Built National Trauma Centers at the University of Abuja and the National Hospital also in Abuja and this led to a situation whereby Nigerian hospitals performed their first renal transplant surgery, and other high tech and high skilled surgeries.

In fact, after the upgrade of the University of Benin Teaching Hospital, it performed its first stem cell transplant surgery under Jonathan.

With regard to the personal accusation you made against me, do note that I first became resident in the United States in 1983, at the age of 9. I was invited back from America in 2011 to serve. After serving meritoriously, I became a major opposition to the incumbent Nigerian government in power. I have been investigated to my underwear, and no loot has been traced to me. However, if you have some evidence that I looted funds, please do publish or provide it to the EFCC.