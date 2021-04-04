The Difference Between A Truck Built In America And Europe

We see trucks everyday, but do you know that you can actually differentiate between a truck built for the American market and that built for Europe?

Yes, you can even without knowing about Trucks.

The difference is in the design of THE CABIN.

The two pictures above shows the same carmaker (Volvo) with two different designs of trucks. The first picture shows a truck that is made for the American market, and the other shows a truck made for the European market.

In the American made designs, the Cabin is behind the engine

In the European designs, the Cabin is on top of the engine