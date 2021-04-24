The First Entrepreneur I Knew: Tony Elumelu Celebrates His Mum’s 93rd Birthday (Pix)

Chairman of Heirs Holdings Tony Elumelu on Saturday said his mother was the first entrepreneur he ever knew, stating that she managed several small businesses while he and his siblings were children, Igbere TV reports.

Mr Elumelu, who is passionate about entrepreneurship in Africa, runs an annual entrepreneurship programme through his foundation the Tony Elumelu Foundation where successful candidates are given $5,000 seed capital each to support their businesses.

Celebrating his mother, Elumelu who also chairs the board of UBA Group and Transcorp wrote in a post to Instagram that his mother taught him and his siblings life-long lessons.

“This is 93! Happy birthday to the first entrepreneur I ever knew, the super matriarch of our family, the most doting grandmother, and the foundation of everything my siblings and I have done. I celebrate you not only today, but now and always, Mama,” he wrote.

“I look back in awe at the days when you singlehandedly ran several small businesses all at the same time, while raising us lovingly and giving my brothers, sisters, and I the most beautiful childhood memories. Thank you for teaching us hard work, enterprise, and resilience, but most of all, kindness, respect for others, and empathy.”



Elumelu also prayed that his mother would be alive to see more years.

“We thank God for the gift of your new age. We pray that our good Lord continues to keep you in great spirits and health, guide you, and bless you, Mama. We love you Mama Elumelu aka SNE!” he added.