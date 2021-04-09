‘The Huge Python I Killed This Night’ (Pictures)

I was coming back from where i went to this night, and was playing music on my phone. Suddenly i heard one kind of noise by the road side. I stopped the music and put on the phone’s light. Lo and behold the biggest snake i have ever seen in my entire life. I reached for a huge stick i saw in a split second and hit the head, it ran and i followed inside the bush. I was able to locate it inside the bush some minutes later and killed it. The first hit got it really bad

