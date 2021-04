This was the very moment the test flights from Air Peace flew out of the sky and landed at the runway of Anambra international airport

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mr1N6hpTlMM

Air Peace makes history as first airline to land in Anambra International Passenger & Cargo Airport.

Congratulations to the great people of Anambra State.

#BetterDealWithAirPeace



https://mobile.twitter.com/flyairpeace/status/1388196842790391808