“The Moment You Ask A Man For Money You Are Cheap” (Opinion)

A guy meets a girl, they get her talking. He takes her out once or twice and the next thing she has a problem and asks him to help her with 30k to 200k.

Most guys out of shame will squeeze out the money out of their scarce resorces and give, hoping she will someday agree to have sex with them or date them.

While the guys that understand that money is a a medium of exchange for goods and service, immediately demand sex in return. They tell the girl to meet them in a hotel or home.

Then the girls will always use this line to blackmail the lily livered guys. ” What do you take me for?” ,” because of common 30k?” ,” You can’t give me 30k but you want to date me?” you think i am cheap?”.

Yes dear, you are cheap. If it was that common you would have it. The guy goes out to exchange a product or service for that money. Why would you want to get it for free?

Most of these girls travel to other towns and sleep with strangers for money in the name of hookup for less.

Now a guy will toast them pay more for what they charge less in transaction.

The girl that would sleep with a guy for 20-40k a night, will now ask a guy for 40k favour. The guys gives, hoping for the same sex.

Tomorrow she asks for 25k, he pays. Next time she asks for 30k and he pays. Finally they have sex and thats it.

See how much he has spent when he would have asked for it in return from the first day she asked .

Now dating is different. When you are dating, you can give any amount to your partner as long as she is understanding.

But these girls that claim they want to know if you can take care of them by asking you for money, are runs girls. Don’t be shy to ask for sex as soon as they ask for money.

Its better the friendship ends early enough and you save your money than to start paying. Because once you have paid the initial 30k, you will be hopeful, you will pay another 50k. And now you have invested 80k and you can’t just walk away. You will still pay 100k.

So as soon as they start asking for that money, dont be shy to ask for something in return. Money is legal tender, used in exchange of goods and services. The only thing you owe a girl you are toasting is to take her out on a date. Buy her food and drinks.