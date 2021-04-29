The Norm Is Not Always Normal

How often do you hear people say “that is the normal thing to do”, “that is not how things are done”? Inherently, there is absolutely nothing wrong with these statements. They actually hold true for matters or morality and attitude.

However, the problem arises when these ideologies of normalcy and astute rigidity are applied to human concepts like striving for success and personal goal attainment. Erroneously, people have tend to believe that a particular process or series of outlined steps for one to arrive at success. In practice, there have never been any two identical success stories.

Every great man or woman have had their own unique path to thread, their own demons to conquer and their own giants to face. Though in some rare cases, people figure out correctly, how far they will go by their initial placement in the society.

However, most accounts of great achievements came from some extraordinary (abnormal) leap or action. You must have heard about Alexander the Great. One prominent action of his imperial conquest was a situation where he encountered intricately woven knot. Legend had it that anyone who could undo the knot would be endowed so much power.

Countless men had attempted and failed to untie this knot. So, as Alexander approached the area and was told of this knot, looking intently, he made a very “abnormal” move. What did he do? The young, courageous and daring commander, drew his sword, cut through the knot and began unwinding the ropes.

What would you say if this? Challenging the status quo might best described this. Till date, his act stands out as an epic move. Had he taken the normal steps as others, his name would not have been mentioned along with this knot today.

Evidently, he deviated from the norm. He tried something else he dared, Granted the temptation to stick to the familiar and always very strong. We don’t want to be seen as crazy or being too ambitious. However, there are situations where we have to move from what everyone is doing and try something different.

We have seen that what works for one person, may not work for everyone. As such, creativity and uniqueness should be conscious habits for us. Many books and records will document fancy templates to do a thing or another. Many people will give their recommendations.

Ultimately, what you may need to attain a certain goal or achieve success might be taking an alternative route and approaching the task from an entirely different angle than what is generally practice. Also, there are cases where there have been institutionalized underhand practices which people term and being normal. When these acts are accepted by a great majority, they seem to be the norm. You will hear frequent submissions about how one defect or malpractice should be normalized.

Accordingly, you have to understand that we are not restricted to any particular set of rules when it comes to seeking out ways to reach our goals. In as much as the method is legit and the process is harmless to anyone, we can create our own path with the knowledge that the norm is not always normal.Source: https://flipmemes.com/2021/04/13/the-norm-is-not-always-normal/