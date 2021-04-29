The Problems With Learning A Handwork

Everybody in Nigeria these days is talking of learning handwork but something we all seem to be missing out is the fact that learning a handwork also has it’s own problems and disadvantages.

for me here are few of the problems:

[1] poor or zero capital: majority of people spend years learning a handwork but when it’s time for them to start-up you discover that most have little or no capital to start up.

[2] offenssive boss: if you have ever learned handwork in nigeria you will discover that some master or the persons teaching you handwork can be very rude and offensive at times.

[3] low customers or patronage: yeah you see people who after learning handwork getting a customer to patronise their trade can be very hard at times.

You are free to add yours.

these are just but a few problems you will ecounter when you decide to go into handwork.

but las las there is no sure road to success just do what fits you and everythings gon be alright.