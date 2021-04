Around 9pm last night, I saw eight scorpions walking on the road.

I was shocked because I’ve never seen such number of scorpions in my life.

One of them stung me while I tried to take their photograph.

I was able to kill three and the other ran away.

Sincerely speaking, pain from scorpion bite is very terrible.

I wanted to post it last night but I couldn’t due to the pain.

I just want to advise and remind everyone out there to be very careful at night. Please use torch when you’re going out.