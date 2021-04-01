The University Of Agriculture, Makurdi Hostel Has Finally Been Cleaned (Pictures)

With reference to

https://www.nairaland.com/6483454/dirty-state-federal-university-agriculture

Yesterday, the social media was awashed with very disturbing pictures of uninhabitable condition at ZAMF Hostel. This made SU aspirants to visit the Hostel earlier today and and in their words “they got firsthand information of the situation as follows:

1. That the cleaners were on strike due payment issues.

2. The Hostels was cleaned up today based on efforts of great ZAMFERIANS and internal arrangement made by the amiable Dean of Students’ Affairs Prof. Terhemen Aboiyar.

further interaction with the cleaners and Hostel Chairman reviewed that they needed brooms and waste bins. In other to contribute my efforts to the cleaning,

they were then provided with brooms and waste bins to compliment the efforts of the amiable Dean, Students’ Affairs. We Bless God who gave them this resources to assist where necessary. Let’s together continue to KEEP UAM where ever we are CLEAN!

#VIVA_ALUTA

#Team_ALUTA