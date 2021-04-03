‘The Weird Sacrifice I Saw In Lagos This Morning’

As a Lagos boy, seeing sacrifices in junctions is no big deal. From yams to eggs to cash. In fact I’ve seen where kids will deliberately rush to the junction to eat whatever sacrifice is placed there.

Once I heard someone greet the other…”How far them put ebo for junction”, “No ooo. These people don dey mess up”. “Na wah o, go check pipeline junction. Ebo must dey there. Them dey leave money there sef”.

This made me never really place importance on this fetish practise. Boys dey chop am steady and they are still alive and doing well.

But what I saw today shook me to my marrows.

I was sitting by my window around 4:00 when I saw this man drag a hefty white ram outside. He and someone I guess is his son. The man Brought out one gourd and started chanting incantations On the ram. Lasted for a few minutes with him mentioning some names. Then in a flash he used his knife on the rams neck and it bled to death.

They are cooking the ram as I speak. My friend is there sharing drinks and chowing the ram . As in as I’m typing this I’m smiling at him from my balcony.

I am tolerant with every religion. In fact I was with an IFA boy throughout school and we got on well. But Omo this one shock me. The names especially because they were familiar. Let me go and continue observing. If anyone starts barking like a dog at least I’ll know the source.