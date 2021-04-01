Then Vs Now: Senator Dino Melaye Shares 15-Year-Old Throwback Photo Of Himself

Senator Dino Melaye on Thursday posted to social media a 15-year-old picture of himself, Igbere TV reports.

At the time the photo was taken, Melaye was not a federal lawmaker representing Kogi West.

“15 Years ago,” he captioned his tweet.

Melaye and his Anti-Corruption Network team on Wednesday honoured an invitation by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over their petition against Kogi State Government.

“We submitted additional evidence against Yahaya Bello. We are satisfied with EFCC investigation so far. Alot has been achieved,” Melaye tweeted.

The group alleges its investigation revealed the Yahaya Bello administration engaged in corrupt practices in awarding contracts, borrowing from non-capital market, circumvention of procurement procedures among others.

