There Are 30,000 Armed Bandits Across The North – Zamfara Governor, Matawalle

Governor Bello Mohammed Matawalle of Zamafara State has said there are about 30,000 bandits in Zamfara and five other northern states.

According to the governor, there are over 100 bandits camps across the states, with each having no fewer than 300 members.

The Governor spoke through the newly appointed State Commissioner for information, Alhaji Ibrahim Magaji Dosara, at a news briefing in Kaduna on Friday.

He listed the states as follows Zamfara, Sokoto, Kebbi, Katsina, Kaduna and Niger.

He said the Federal Government does not have adequate troops to fight the bandits across the region.

He said there are less than 6000 troops operating across North-West states.