“This Car Is Older Than Me” – Charly Boy Shows His Family’s Old Car (Pix)

“This Car is Older Than Me” – Charly Boy Shows Off His Family’s Old Car (Photos)

Nigerian Singer and entertainer, Charles Chukwuemeka Oputa, popularly known as Charly Boy has taken to his Twitter handle to show off his family’s old car, IgbereTV reports.

He stated that the vehicle is older than him and is still in his garage.

Sharing photos of the car, he wrote;

“This Car is Older Dan Me.

One of our family treasures. Immediately after my delivery, I was brought back home by my joyful parents in this car. Maybe I was even manufactured in the car.

My daughter got married in this car. A 1949 model Of Austin Of England the pioneer model of the British RollsRoyce. It’s still in my garage,

A testament of my rich Heritage and Pedigree.

God am grateful”

https://twitter.com/AreaFada1/status/1380124399769124867?s=20

Charly Boy who is 70-years-old was born on 19th June 1950.