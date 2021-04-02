Thomas Tuchel Wins Premier League Manager Of The Month For March

Following another month without defeat as Chelsea boss, Thomas Tuchel has been rewarded with the Premier League Manager of the Month award for March.

It is the first time the German has won the prize after being nominated alongside Brighton boss Graham Potter, Brendan Rodgers of Leicester City and Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

On receiving the award, Tuchel praised the collective effort at Cobham and cited the players as key to our recent upturn in form.

‘I am really happy to have received this award and I believe it is a great achievement for everybody at the club who is involved in putting the team together to play each week,’ said the Chelsea head coach.

‘The award would not be possible if it wasn’t for the hard work of all my coaching staff and the wider support team who all push the team in the same direction, to achieve success.

‘Lastly, I want to acknowledge the hard work of the players who have given me their maximum efforts and commitment since I arrived and we hope we can keep this strong run going until the very end of the season.’