AbdulGafar Alabelewe, Kaduna

Three of the abducted students of Greenfield University, Kasarami Kaduna, have been found dead.

They were shot dead by bandits who kidnapped them.

Kaduna Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Mr. Samuel Aruwan, who confirmed the development, said their remains were found on Friday in Kwanan Bature village, a location close to the University.

Bandits on Tuesday night kidnapped unspecified number of students at the institution located at Kasarami village off Kaduna-Abuja Road in Chikun LGA.

They contacted family members of the kidnapped students and demanded a collective ransom of N800 million.

Aruwan said the remains of the students have been evacuated to a mortuary by himself and Force Commander, Operation Thunder Strike, Lt.Col. MH Abdullahi.

According to him, “In an act of mindless evil and sheer wickedness, the armed bandits who kidnapped students of Greenfield University, have shot dead three of the abducted students.

“The remains of three students were found today (Friday), in Kwanan Bature village, a location close to the university and have been evacuated to a mortuary by the Commissioner, Internal Security and Home Affairs, and Force Commander, Operation Thunder Strike, Lt.Col. MH Abdullahi.”

https://thenationonlineng.net/breaking-three-abducted-greenfield-varsity-students-found-dead/