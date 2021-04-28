Three Policemen Dismissed For Extorting ₦153,000 From LASU Student

UPDATE: TRACKING NUMBER #471573.

AZ:5310/OGS/PRO/VOL.7/12/. 27/04/2021

OGUN POLICE DISMISS 3 OFFICERS FOR EXTORTION.

The three policemen, who were involved in the forceful extortion of One hundred and fifty three thousand naira from one Sheriff Adedigba have been dismissed from service.

The three policemen namely Inspector Sunday John, Sgt Jimoh Asimiya and Sgt Solomon Adedapo were alleged to have forcefully extorted the said amount from the victim while he was traveling from Abeokuta to Lagos. Having heard about the incident on social media, the commissioner of police cp Edward Awolowo Ajogun ordered the immediate arrest and detention of the officers involved in the dastardly act. The three policemen were quickly identified and apprehended. The money was recovered from them and returned to the victim.

They were subsequently arranged for departmental orderly room trial on three count charge of Corrupt practices, Discreditable conduct and Disobedience to lawful order. They were found guilty of all the charges, and subsequently dismissed from the force to serve as deterrent to others in their shoes.

The victim, who was also present to give evidence was full of praise for the commissioner of police and the management team, for their prompt response to the incident, which he said rekindled his hope in the Nigeria police force.

Meanwhile, the commissioner of police, cp Edward Awolowo Ajogun has appealed to members of the public to always endeavor to report any act of misconduct from any officer of the command to him personally, or through any of the principal officers of the command, as such will be treated with utmost urgency.

He also warned officers of the command to desist from any act capable of tarnishing the image of the command as such will not be condoned. DSP ABIMBOLA OYEYEMI, PPRO, OGUN STATE POLICE COMMAND

For THE COMMISSIONER OF POLICE. #NPFCRU

