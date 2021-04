1956: Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip Met His Majesty Obi Of Onitsha at Ime Obi Palace in Onitsha

The Queen of England and the Prince Philip met the Obi of Onitsha, His Majesty Obi Okosi in Onitsha during the British royal tour of Nigeria in 1956. With them was the great Zik of Africa, Nnamdi Azikiwe