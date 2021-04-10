Throwback Photos Of Late Nollywood Actor, Bruno Iwuoha In A US Hospital In 2015

Photos Of Nollywood Veteran Actor Bruno Iwuoha In A USA Hospital

Nollywood Actor Bruno Iwuoha

You can recall last two weeks Mr. Bruno Iwuoha was calling for medical help. After that the CEO Morgan Entertainment, Emeka Morgan Nwanne Oguejiofor Jr invited him to USA took him to one of the best hospital and paid all the bills including hospital bill feeding and medication bill when Mr Iwuoha arrived United States he was on wheel chair but right now he came back very healthy .The Ceo Morgan Entertainment called the AGN president Emeka Ike to meet with him in his New Jesey office for more discussion of how to provide health insurance for all our artists. Emeka Morgan said our artists life matter a lot they are the face of Nigeria and our ambassadors.

According to the doctors, Bruno will not be able to work or do certain things for 6-12 months, to give room for proper healing. In this regard, I ask well meaning Nigerians to assist Bruno financially in any areas most possible for them. Please what ever you will give should be made directly to Bruno Iwuoha’s account, please do call him on this line or also you can reach him on his Nigerian number that should be available in two days time thanks.