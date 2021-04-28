Timo Werner Misses Big Chance To Score Vs Real Madrid, Fans React (Photos)

Connect on Linked in

Timo Werner failed to score another glorious chance in Chelsea’s Champions League Semi-final match against Real Madrid.

He was denied from just four yards out by Goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois in Tuesday’s Champions League semi-final first leg.

Christian Pulisic put the ball on a plate for Werner and it looked like he would surely score for Chelsea.

But Werner missed the chance against Courtois.

The German striker played the ball straight at Courtois, who saved the ball against his former club.

Timo Werner has missed so many close range chances since he joined Chelsea last summer.

His missed opportunity caused reactions from fans and he is now trending online.

A fan wrote: “How did Werner miss from that close?”

Another fan wrote: “Timo Werner problem is spiritual.”

Watch Video;

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ztWn3wGRR1Q