Tinubu Goofs Again, Calls Dolapo Osinbajo ‘Wife Of The President’ (Video)

Tinubu suffers fresh gaffe, calls Dolapo Osinbajo ‘wife of the president’

Bola Tinubu, national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has made his second Freudian slip in as many weeks.

The former Lagos state governor has erroneously described Dolapo Osinbajo, wife of vice-president Yemi Osinbajo, as the “wife of the president”.

He made the gaffe while speaking on Thursday in Abuja at the launch of Aisha Buhari’s biography titled, ‘Aisha Buhari: Being different’.

The APC chieftain was the chairman of the event which held at the Banquet Hall, presidential villa, Abuja.

While acknowledging dignitaries in the audience, Tinubu said: “Your excellency President Muhammadu Buhari, ably represented by the chief of staff; his excellency the vice president, Yemi Osinbajo; her excellency first lady, Aisha Muhammadu Buhari; your excellency wife of the president, Dolapo Osinbajo.”

After the gaffe, Tinubu paused for a couple of seconds before resuming his remarks.

This is the second of such slips from the former Lagos governor in the past two weeks.

On March 29, Tinubu said 50 million youths should be drafted into the army to avert a situation where they will be lured by bandits.

He made the comment while speaking at the colloquium to mark his 69th birthday in Kano.

Less than 24 hours later, Tinubu released a statement acknowledging his error, noting that he meant 50,000 — and not 50 million youths.