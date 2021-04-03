Tony Kabaka Visits MC Oluomo (Photos)

Chairman of Lagos state chapter of the National Union of Road transport Workers Alhaji Musiliu Ayinde Akinsanya, better known as MC Oluomo, yesterday received Edo state’s Tony Kabaka at his office, IgbereTV reports.

The Chairman who could not hide his joy while receiving Comrade Tony Kabaka in his office described his visit as a rather surprising one while describing Kabaka as small but intelligent and mighty.

He said;

It is a surprise visitation from far away Benin kingdom Edo state, to my office of Lagos State NURTW Chairmam OKo Oba Agege, the great Kabaka, small but intelligent and mighty, “The stronger man he is, the more gentle he can afford to be.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CNK0B-JHOs_/?igshid=yc56d4o1uxx2